Sensex ends down by 656 pts; Nifty slips below 18,000

Benchmark indices closed around 1 per cent lower on Wednesday as selling pressure continued for a second consecutive session.

Market opened on a weak note, tracking negative global cues as rising treasury yields across the globe indicated interest rate hikes sooner than expected and a surge in crude oil prices. Market slipped further during the day. Indices closed lower, dragged by IT, FMCG and select fianncials.

The BSE Sensex closed at 60,098.82, down 656.04 points or 1.08 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 60,870.17. The BSE Sensex slipped below 60k during the day to record an intraday low of 59,949.22. The Nifty 50 slipped below the 18,000 mark to close at 17,938.40, down 174.65 points or 0.96 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,129.20 and a low of 17,884.90.

Breadth favours decliners

The market breadth remained in favour of the decliners with 1,827 stocks declining on the BSE as against 1,579 that advanced while 89 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 370 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 359 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 337 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 16 touched a 52-week low.

FII have yet again turned sellers, further impacting investor sentiments.

S Hariharan, Head- Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services said, “A rise in crude oil prices to 7-year highs and continuing high inflation prints globally have driven global bond yields to near pre-covid levels, while US FOMC participants have indicated in separate interviews their intent to act decisively to bring inflation under control. As a result, risk assets have been under pressure this week, reflected in net selling of $800 mn by FIIs in Indian markets the last 5 sessions.”

“While results from large caps declared so far have been strong and meeting or beating expectations, price moves in reaction to results have been very weak and point to excessive pre-positioning and a high bar to beat priced-in expectations. Market attention would turn towards Budget expectations for Infrastructure and Housing sectors in the coming weeks as a major focus area of fiscal spends in the coming year,” Hariharan added.

“Globally, risk sentiments took a blow as rising inflation resulting in elevated bond yield along with the on-going geopolitical tensions and surge in oil prices weighed on investor confidence. This along with consistent FII selling forced the domestic market to trade in favour of bears for the second consecutive day. The UK’s inflation rate rose to 5.4 per cent in December from 5.1 per cent in November owing to rising demand, surging energy costs and supply constraints,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

ONGC, Tata Motors, UPL, Coal India and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Infosys, Shree Cement, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.

IT under pressure

On the sectoral front, while IT, FMCG, realty and financials, barring PSU Bank dragged, metals, auto and oil & gas gained.

Nifty IT was down 2.13 per cent while Nifty FMCG was down 1.06 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was down 1.08 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.44 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively.

While Nifty PSU Bank closed 2.21 per cent higher. Nifty Auto closed 0.71 per cent higher while Nifty Metal was up 0.80 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.54 per cent.

Broader indices

As for broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.21 per cent at closing while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.26 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.34 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.03 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.21 per cent to 17.82.