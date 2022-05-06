Sensex down 926 points intraday, Nifty below 16,400

Benchmark indices were trading nearly 2 per cent lower during the afternoon on Friday.

Market opened on a negative note, tracking weak global cues. Indices extended losses in the first half, witnessing across the board selling.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 54,776.19, down 926.04 points or 1.66 per cent. It recorded an intra-day high of 55,070.12 and a low of 54,586.75. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,394 —.down 288.65 points or 1.73 per cent. It recorded an intra-day high of 16,482.80 and a low of 16,340.90.

The volatility index rose 6.28 per cent to 21.57, signaling caution among investors. Inflation concerns and the impact of rate hikes by central banks on the economic growth have been weighing on investor sentiments.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The single important factor roiling global equity markets is the re-emergence of inflation as a major threat and the market’s scepticism over the central banks’ ability to contain inflation without triggering a sharp economic slowdown.”

“Nasdaq is at one-year low and S&P 500 appears to be moving in that direction. India cannot remain uncoupled from this trend particularly when FPIs are on a selling spree and has more fire power to remain bearish. Investors should remain calm in these turbulent times without taking aggressive positions,” added Vijayakumar.

Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Britannia and NTPC were the top gainers on the NIfty 50; while UPL, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were the top losers.

Sectoral indices

Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each down nearly 2 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader market witnessed increased pressure.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.01 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.90 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 2.09 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 2.39 per cent.