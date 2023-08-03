Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a weak note on Thursday, continuing to fall for the third day running, in tandem with a bearish trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 299.99 points to 65,482.79. The NSE Nifty declined 87.5 points to 19,439.05.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

Titan, on Wednesday, reported a 4.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹756 crore for the June quarter.

Also read: Nifty prediction today – August 3, 2023: On a support, but bias is bearish

Sun Pharma, NTPC, HDFC Bank, and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.

The US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude, climbed 0.11 per cent to $83.29 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,877.84 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.