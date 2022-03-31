Sensex, Nifty trade flat intraday amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading flat on Thursday afternoon. Market started on a positive note despite prevailing global and domestic uncertainties but soon turned volatile. Indices were trading flat during the afternoon with pharma and PSU Bank stocks witnessing pressure.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,703.18, up 19.19 points or 0.03 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,890.92 and a low of 58,536.93. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,507.15, up 8.90 points or 0.05 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,559.80 and a low of 17,456.70.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Britannia and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, Divi’s Lab Cipla and Reliance were the top laggards.

Volatility remained higher with today being the last day of the financial year 2022 and the settlement of monthly F&O contracts on the NSE. Investor sentiments were also impacted as hopes of a de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis have proved to be short-lived as uncertainties associated with the war remain.

Pharma, healthcare, PSU banks under pressure

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty PSU Bank were in the green. FMCG, auto and oil & gas recorded higher gains. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.78 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was up 0.93 per cent. Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were up 0.66 per cent and 0.60 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was up 0.45 per cent while Nifty Bank was up 0.31 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 0.37 per cent.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices were in the green, outperforming the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.70 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.58 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.39 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.66 per cent. The volatility index softened 0.27 per cent to 20.55.