Sensex up 734 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,100 

All sectoral indices in green; broader market gains

Stock market rebounded sharply on Wednesday with benchmark indices trading over one per cent higher during the afternoon.

Market opened on a positive note amid positive global cues and edged up further in the first half. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon amid broad-based buying.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,197.13, up 733.98 points or 1.30 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,203.42 and a low of 56,521.33. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,181.10, up 222.45 points or 1.31 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,182.75. It recorded an intraday low of 16,978.95.

Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, Reliance, Asian Paints and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, ONGC, L&T and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

Sectoral indices

All sectoral indices were in the green with oil & gas, auto, IT, FMCG and pharma recording higher gains.

Nifty Oil & Gas was up over 2 per cent. Nifty Auto was up nearly 2 per cent, while Nifty IT was up 1.56 per cent. Nifty FMCG, Nifty COnsumer Durables, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each up over 1 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader market also gained with the indices trading in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.93 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.58 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap Index was up 0.86 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap Index was up 0.85 per cent.

The volatility index softened 5.42 per cent to 18.70.