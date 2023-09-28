Share India Securities Limited is considering the 100 per cent acquisition of M/s Silverleaf Capital Services Private Limited, based in Mumbai. This acquisition may be executed through methods such as merger, share purchase, or other permissible modes.

Established in 2011, Silverleaf Capital Services Private Limited, located in Kanjurmarg West, Mumbai, is into high-frequency trading. The potential acquisition is anticipated to enhance Share India Securities’ technological capabilities, broaden its product offerings, diversify revenue streams, and facilitate global expansion, ultimately benefiting shareholders.

However, the shares were down by 0.05 per cent to ₹1324.50 at 10.10 a.m. on the BSE.