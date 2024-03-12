Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 March 2024
ALL UPDATES
- March 12, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty rise on positive Asian cues, eyes on inflation data
Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began Tuesday’s session on a higher note, tracking gains in broader Asian markets, as investors awaited key inflation data from both India and the US.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 53.94 points to 73,556.58 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty climbed 15.75 points to 22,348.40.
Asian markets opened higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up by 0.23%. Most Wall Street stocks had declined overnight ahead of the release of US consumer price index (CPI) data, scheduled after the closing bell.
The CPI is expected to show a 0.4% rise in February, which could significantly impact the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions.
Although a rate cut is unlikely at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting on March 20, there is a 55.2% probability of a 25 basis points cut in June, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Investors are also awaiting India’s CPI data, which is anticipated to have declined to a four-month low in February, primarily due to easing food prices, according to a Reuters poll.
On Monday, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell by 0.7%, influenced by losses in banking and Tata Group stocks, as well as profit-taking near record high levels.
Small-cap stocks performed weaker than blue-chip stocks, dropping by 2%, with concerns raised by the markets regulator about excessive speculation in these segments.
Foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors were net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, acquiring shares worth Rs 4,213 crore (~$509 million) and Rs 3,238 crore, respectively.
- March 12, 2024 09:18
Stock market updates today: Morning Outlook for 12 March 2024
Deven Mehata Research Analyst Choice Broking
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open on a positive note on March 12 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a firm start for the broader index with a gain of 26.50 points.
Nifty can find support at 22,250 followed by 22,200 and 22,100. On the higher side, 22,400 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 22,450 and 22,500.
The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 47,100, followed by 47,000 and 46,900. If the index advances, 47,500 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 47,700 and 47,800.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,212.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 3,238.39 crore worth of stocks on March 11, provisional data from the NSE showed.
INDIAVIX was positive by 2.81 percent and is currently trading at 13.9950.
Yesterday witnessed a sharp market decline, with Nifty closing near its daily low after a sudden sell-off from higher levels. Traders are strongly advised to exercise caution and trade with a strict adherence to stop-loss levels. In the event of Nifty experiencing a further decline towards the robust support zone of 22000, investors may consider this as an opportune moment for fresh medium to long-term investments.
- March 12, 2024 09:17
Stock market updates today:
MS on Gas Sector
Expect gas market oversupply to reach multi-decade highs over coming yrs
It will inflect demand esp. in India & Southeast Asia & save $10bn in energy costs through 2030 with energy consumption rewiring back in favour of gas for region.
Gas accelerates renewable adoption and also partly solves policymaker trilemma of supporting AI adoption and decarbonisation at affordable prices.
GAIL – OW, TP Raised to Rs 213.
HSBC on Adani Ports
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 1560 from Rs 1370
Robust throughput growth continued in Feb 2024, implying co on track to beat its 400MMT target for FY24
Raise EBITDA forecasts by 1-4% for FY24-26e
Expect a 19% CAGR in EBITDA in FY23-26e & ROIC to rise to 16% in FY26e.
MOSL on Adani Ports
Buy, TP raised Rs 1600
Well positioned to surpass revised guidance of FY24
Logistics business continues to do well, with YTD rail volume up 21% YoY in FY24
Increase vol est. by 2-3% for FY24-26 & target multiple to 17x EV/EBITDA (earlier 16x)
Jefferies on AB Capital
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 225
AB Cap proposes to merge its wholly owned NBFC subsidiary, ABFL with itself, subject to regulatory approvals
If approved, scheme will simplify
1) corp. structure;
2) resolve issue of mandatory listing of ABFL
3) lift CRAR by 150bps
MS on AB Capital
EW, TP Rs 196
ABCL, a non-operating holdco, announced a reverse merger of its NBFC subsidiary with itself
Tangible economic benefit is not material
However, can lower holdco disc if NBFC were to list by Sep-25
RBI approval is key
HSBC on Zomato
Buy, TP raised to Rs 200
Advt. rev will remain cornerstone of quickcommerce (Blinkit) biz in long term
Expect digital spend share to increase in India &, within that, platforms to gain share thereby helping Blinkit
Expect Blinkit ad rev to be c3% of total digital ad-spend of India in 5 years, which is around 5% EBITDA margins
Jefferies on IndiaMart
Buy, TP Rs 3400
Post-Initiation Investor Feeback
Investors indicate concerns around execution challenges, slowing subscriber additions, and SaaS investments.
However, investors agreed with Indiamart’s structural growth potential & moats
Expect paid subs additions to pick up from 3k/quarter in FY24E to 6k/ quarter in FY25E, which should support valuations
Expect Indiamart to deliver strong 19%/25% rev/EPS Cagr over FY24-26E
Kotak Inst Eqt on Tata Chem
Sell, TP Rs 780
Recent news reports that Tata Sons is evaluating options to avoid an IPO should deflate speculation around value-unlocking
Continue to expect EPS to fall by about 2/3 over FY2023-25E amid falling margins on soda ash
- March 12, 2024 09:14
Stock market updates today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on India Mart: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3400/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on AB Capital: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 225/sh (Positive)
BofA on AB Capital: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 214/sh (Positive)
MS on GAIL: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 213/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Adani Ports: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1600/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Adani Ports: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1560/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 200/sh (Positive)
Citi on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 200/sh (Positive)
MOSL on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 215/sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Asian Paints: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 4000/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Power utilities and capital goods: “Industrial/Power stocks have rallied in the last 1-3 years”. L&T, Power Grid and NTPC are further re-rating case (Positive)
Citi on HDFC AMC: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2350/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Westlife: Maintain Overweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 905/sh (Neutral)
MS on AB Capital: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 196/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Kansai: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 320/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Berger: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 490/sh (Neutral)
- March 12, 2024 08:53
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: Bharat Highways InvIT listing today
Units of Bharat Highways InvIT will be listed on the bourses today. Bharat Highways InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust established to acquire, manage, and invest in a portfolio of infrastructure assets in India and carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust under SEBI’s InvIT rule. Read more
- March 12, 2024 08:51
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: RK Swamy listing today
Shares of Chennai-based integrated marketing services firm RK Swamy will be listed on the bourses today. The IPO has received an overwhelming response from investors. The ₹423.56-crore IPO received 25.94 times subscription securing bids for 21,35,31,650 shares against 82,32,946 shares on offer. Read more
- March 12, 2024 08:45
Stock market updates today: Nomura on the Indian pharma sector
The ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) filing data suggests a moderation in the rate of ANDA filings as companies focus on select high value filings. The number of ANDA filings over Oct-23 to Jan-24 stood at 233 compared to 260 filed in the year ago period. Of these, complex filings were at 21% vs 15% last year. Furthermore, the rate of ANDA withdrawals has come down over the past 16 months from the high base in FY18-22, indicating that the portfolio rationalisation by companies is largely complete. During Oct-23 to Jan-24, the rate of final ANDA approvals at 217 was slightly lower than 226 recorded in the year ago period with ~17% first-cycle approvals, largely in line with the trend in the recent past.
- March 12, 2024 08:41
Stock market updates today: Domestic shares set to open higher on cues from Asian peers
Domestic markets are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader Asian peers, while investors await the domestic and US inflation prints.
The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,452 as of 0752 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 22,332.65. Read more
- March 12, 2024 08:27
Stock market updates today: Silver firm at $24.44
Silver prices were steady as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the US inflation report tomorrow. The reading is expected to provide additional information on the probable timing of the Fed’s monetary easing effort. Previously, the jobs report confirmed expectations for the first Fed rate cut in June. The February payrolls total exceeded expectations, but job increases in January and December were revised slightly lower, and the unemployment rate climbed to a two-year high, signalling a softening labour market. Fed Chair Powell and numerous ECB members also suggested that rate cuts would likely begin in 2024, offering support to non-yielding assets.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Final CPI m/m from Euro Zone and Core CPI m/m, CPI m/m, CPI y/y from US Zone.
- March 12, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today: Gold close to new high $2181
Gold traded flat as traders waited for US inflation data, which could shed further light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. The February payrolls total exceeded expectations, but job increases in January and December were drastically revised lower, the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, and wage growth slowed significantly more than expected. COMEX gold speculators increased their net long positions by 63,018 contracts to 131,060 in the week ending March 5, indicating optimistic optimism. Central bank purchases have also been supportive of gold. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a more than 70% possibility of interest rate cuts by June.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Final CPI m/m from Euro Zone and Core CPI m/m, CPI m/m, CPI y/y from US Zone.
- March 12, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today:
ICICI Lombard: Gross Direct Premium up 38.6%, April-February market share up 35 bps
Auro Pharma: Company says acceptance of compliance with WHO GMP by who prequalification unit inspection services team
Pitti Engineering: Company signs definitive agreement to acquire Bagadia Chaitra Industries at ₹124.92 crore
Astrazeneca Pharma: Company and mankind pharma partner to accelerate access to asthma medicine for patients in India
Venus Remedies: Company secured good manufacturing practices approval from UNICEF.
Wipro: Company expands partnership with Nutanix to launch new Nutanix business unit
RVNL: Company emerges lowest bidder for Maharashtra Metro Project worth ₹339.23 crore
Vardhman Poly: Board meeting on March 28 to consider and approve sub-division/ split of shares
Suven Pharma: Company has announced a proposed merger with Cohance life sciences
HG Infra: Company gets letter of intent worth Rs 862 crore from NHAI for project in Andhra Pradesh
JWL: Company gets order worth Rs 957 crore from the Ministry Of Railways for manufacturing and supply of BOSM Wagons
HIL: Company has signed an agreement with Crestia Polytech for the acquisition of Topline at an enterprise value of ₹265 crore.
ITC: British American Tobacco (BAT) is planning to sell up to $2-3 billion of ITC in block trades this week.
ITC: Company acquires share of Sproutlife Foods for Rs 50 cr
AB Capital: Company approved scheme of amalgamation of unit aditya birla finance with co.
Canara Bank: Revises one year MCLR to 8.9% from 8.85%.
Info Edge: IT & BPO hiring trends down YoY & but decline less than Jan 2024
PFC: Board declares third interim dividend of Rs 3/share.
ESAF Small: The board approved the proposal to raise funds upto Rs 135 crore by Bonds.
M&M: February production up 26.1% at 73,380 units vs 58,203 units
Adani Ent: Subsidiary will begin the survey to collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents of dharavi to determine eligibility criteria on 18 Mar 2024
KEI Industries: Board approves interim dividend of Rs 3.5/share
Star Health: Company’s revenue grows 19% year-on-year in February.
NIACL: Company’s revenue grows 4% year-on-year in February.
KFin Tech: Kotak Bank to sell 2% stake in co via block deals, Kotak Bank looking to sell upto 34.7 lac shares worth Rs 218 crs
Indigo: Rakesh Gangwal pares stake in company for Rs 6,785 crore through open market transactions.
- March 12, 2024 08:17
Stock market updates today:
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
Right Issue of Equity Shares
Ex-date : 12 Mar 2024
Canopy Finance Ltd
Amalgamation
Ex-date : 15 Mar 2024
GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS LTD
Bonus issue 1:1
Ex-date : 15 Mar 2024
M. K. Proteins Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Ex-date : 15 Mar 2024
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
Ex-date : 15 Mar 2024
Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
Ex-date : 19 Mar 2024
Kesar India Ltd
Bonus issue 6:1
Ex-date : 19 Mar 2024
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Ex-date : 19 Mar 2024
Mishtann Foods Ltd
Right Issue of Equity Shares
Ex-date : 20 Mar 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Ex-date : 20 Mar 2024
Refex Industries Limited
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
Ex-date : 22 Mar 2024
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
Buy Back of Shares
Ex-date : 26 Mar 2024
UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
Ex-date : 26 Mar 2024
- March 12, 2024 08:17
Stock market updates today: GAIL
Emkay Global Research
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 145
We recently visited GAIL’s Vijaipur site – the company’s central region hub. Major pipeline networks like HVJ-DVPL pass through it, while originating lines include GREP, VDPL, NFL and VAPL. The Complex houses compressor stations, 2 LPG production plants and a C2-C3 recovery plant (liquid feed goes to Pata via HVJ); new units like green H₂ (to commission in May-24) as well as small-scale LNG (ssLNG; already started) have also been set up. GAIL is expanding its C2-C3/LHC capacity by 192/100tpd. Mgmt stated that rich gas supplies are getting tighter, hence GAIL may look at ethane sourcing from USA for Pata via VLECs, imported through various terminals. The ADNOC LNG contracted is, however, rich. Vijaipur’s ongoing net-zero initiatives include conversion of gas turbines to electric, 5% H₂ blending at C2-C3, and control of fugitive emissions.
- March 12, 2024 08:16
Stock market updates today: Metal weekly review: Motilal Oswal
Flat steel prices continue to remain under pressure;
Tier-I mills may roll over prices for Mar’24 deliveries
Domestic prices for long steel on the IF route, which accounts for around
65-70% of the overall long steel market, witnessed a price improvement of
INR600/t WoW to INR49,500/t. This increase was driven by higher demand
and rising raw material costs.
In line with the improvement observed in IF route long steel prices, prices in
for primary rebar the project segment appear to have bottomed out, with
an increase of INR200/t WoW to INR51,800/t.
We believe, multiple public holidays in Mar-Apr’24 along with the financial
year-end liquidity crunch and slowdown in the project segment will keep
the overall demand for long steel under pressure with only need-based
buying.
Flat steel prices continue to remain under pressure with prices further
declining INR400/t WoW at INR52,700/t. Considering the subdued demand,
higher imports and narrow spreads between flat-long steel prices, Tier-I
mills are expected to roll over the list prices for Mar’24 deliveries.
Higher imports continue to post near-term challenges for domestic mills
with HRC and plates import in Feb’24 at 0.64mt (up 40% MoM) and imports
in Mar’24 already crossing 0.2mt.
Indian mills’ offerings to the export market have remained subdued due to
stiff competition from producers in China and Vietnam.
- March 12, 2024 08:15
Stock market updates today: DLF
Motilal Oswal
CMP: INR911 TP: INR850 (-7%) Neutral
Poised for a healthy performance in the near term…
…but valuations already factor in growth and a strong price CAGR
Launch pipeline provides good visibility
During 9MFY24, DLF achieved bookings of INR133b, surpassing the company’s
full-year guidance of INR130b. The company has largely exhausted the new
project pipeline for the current year, and the performance in the fourth
quarter will be driven by INR44b worth of inventory at the existing projects.
Hence, we expect bookings to remain flat in FY24 at INR155b.
- March 12, 2024 08:15
Stock market updates today: Adani Ports & SEZ: Well positioned to surpass revised guidance of FY24
Motilal Oswal Financial
- APSEZ clocked a cargo volume of 382 MMT in 11 months of FY24, recording 24% YoY growth on YTD basis. With a monthly cargo run rate of ~35 MMT (APSEZ handled 35.4 MMT of cargo in Feb’24), we expect APSEZ to surpass even its revised cargo volume guidance of 400 MMT during FY24. The logistics business continues to do well, with YTD rail volume up 21% YoY in FY24.
- APSEZ is well on track to cross its revised cargo volume guidance of 400 MMT during FY24. It continues to gain market share while generating strong cash flows and maintaining its leverage position, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x as of Dec’23. We increase our volume estimates by 2-3% for FY24-26.
- Over FY24-26, we expect APSEZ to register 10% volume growth and a CAGR of 15%/16%/18% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT. With consistent outperformance in cargo volumes, we increase the target multiple to 17x EV/EBITDA (earlier 16x) and reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,600
- March 12, 2024 08:14
- March 12, 2024 08:10
Stock market updates today: Fitch Affirms Adani Energy at ‘BBB-’; Outlook Stable
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Adani Energy Solutions Limited’s (AESL, formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the AESL-guaranteed 4.0% USD500 million senior secured notes due 2026 and 4.25% USD500 million senior secured notes due 2036 at ‘BBB-’. The notes were issued by AESL’s subsidiary, Adani Transmission Step-One Limited
[7:55 am, 12/03/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Dhanaraj T has taken charge as the Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank for a three-year term, effective March 10. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief General Manager at Indian Bank and commenced his career as a Rural Development Officer in 1994.
Dhanaraj holds an Agricultural Engineering Degree from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, accompanied by additional qualifications such as CAlIB and completion of a ‘Leadership Development Program’ for PSU bank leaders conducted by IIM-Bangalore. Moreover, he has undertaken an ‘Executive program in HR Analytics’ (EPHRA) from IIM, Lucknow.
- March 12, 2024 08:10
Stock market updates today: Star Health: Company’s revenue grows 19% year-on-year in February.
- March 12, 2024 08:09
Stock market updates today: KEI Industries: Board approves interim dividend of Rs 3.5/share
- March 12, 2024 08:09
Stock market updates today: KFin Tech: Kotak Bank to sell 2% stake in co via block deals, Kotak Bank looking to sell upto 34.7 lac shares worth Rs 218 crs
- March 12, 2024 08:09
Stock market updates today: Venus Remedies: Company secured good manufacturing practices approval from UNICEF
- March 12, 2024 08:08
Stock market updates today: Astrazeneca Pharma: Company and mankind pharma partner to accelerate access to asthma medicine for patients in India
- March 12, 2024 08:08
Stock market updates today: ICICI Lombard: Gross Direct Premium up 38.6%, April-February market share up 35 bps
- March 12, 2024 08:07
Stock market updates today: F&O Cues
Nifty March futures down 0.66% at a premium of 88.7 points. OI down by 4.3%.
Nifty Bank March futures down by 1.05% at a premium of 162 points. OI down by 1.7%.
Nifty Options March 14 Expiry: Maximum Call OI at 23,000 and Maximum Put OI at 21,500.
Bank Nifty Options March 13 Expiry: Maximum Call OI at 48,000 and Maximum Put OI at 45,500.
- March 12, 2024 08:07
Stock market updates today: Securities in Ban For Trade Date 12-MAR-2024:
ABFRL
HINDCOPPER
MANAPPURAM
MGL
SAIL
TATACHEM
ZEEL
- March 12, 2024 07:14
Stock market updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 12.03.2024
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
On Holding AG (Pre market) (Sector- Textile)
International Game Technology (Pre market) (Sector- Entertainment)
- March 12, 2024 07:13
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar – 12.03.2024
12:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 20.3k versus Previous: 14.1K)
17.30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.1% versus Previous: 3.8%)
17.30 INDIA Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 5.02% versus Previous: 5.10%)
18.00 U.S. CPI y/y (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.4%)
- March 12, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: March 12, 2024
- March 12, 2024 06:45
Stock market updates today: Stocks to buy: APL Apollo Tubes (₹1,596.25): BUY
The outlook is bullish for APL Apollo Tubes. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since mid-February this year. The rise over the las two trading days has taken the share price well above the 100-Day Moving Average resistance at ₹1,555. Read more
- March 12, 2024 06:44
Stock market updates today: Pitti Engineering buys Bagadia Chaitra Indus for enterprise value of ₹125 crore
Pitti Engineering has signed an agreement to acquire Bagadia Chaitra Industries for an enterprise value of ₹125 crore. As part of the overall consideration, PEL will infuse up to ₹40 crore as funding into BCIPL, on Closing Date, to repay the existing debt in BCIPL.
