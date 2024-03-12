March 12, 2024 09:25

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began Tuesday’s session on a higher note, tracking gains in broader Asian markets, as investors awaited key inflation data from both India and the US.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 53.94 points to 73,556.58 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty climbed 15.75 points to 22,348.40.

Asian markets opened higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up by 0.23%. Most Wall Street stocks had declined overnight ahead of the release of US consumer price index (CPI) data, scheduled after the closing bell.

The CPI is expected to show a 0.4% rise in February, which could significantly impact the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions.

Although a rate cut is unlikely at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting on March 20, there is a 55.2% probability of a 25 basis points cut in June, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Investors are also awaiting India’s CPI data, which is anticipated to have declined to a four-month low in February, primarily due to easing food prices, according to a Reuters poll.

On Monday, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell by 0.7%, influenced by losses in banking and Tata Group stocks, as well as profit-taking near record high levels.

Small-cap stocks performed weaker than blue-chip stocks, dropping by 2%, with concerns raised by the markets regulator about excessive speculation in these segments.

Foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors were net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, acquiring shares worth Rs 4,213 crore (~$509 million) and Rs 3,238 crore, respectively.