United Breweries Limited’s shares were up by 0.47 per cent as the company launched Queenfisher Beer, this product is advertised as the Queen of Good Times, from the House of Kingfisher. This initiative is an all-women endeavour, from formulating the limited-edition Queenfisher can to brewing the beer.

The Queenfisher Lager Beer is priced at ₹80 per 500ml and is available at outlets across Goa, with plans for availability in other cities in the coming months. The company further informed, the package of Queenfisher beer features silhouettes of diverse women against a purple backdrop, with the bird uplifted and crowned in homage to the queens celebrated through this campaign.

Vikram Bahl, CMO of United Breweries Limited, expressed, “Queenfisher is our way of celebrating inclusivity and the unstoppable force of female friendship. We pop our cans, not just to celebrate women, but to honour the secret superpowers they wield in their everyday connections.”

The shares were up by 0.47 per cent to ₹1707 at 11.22 am on the BSE.