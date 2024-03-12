DreamFolks Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.45 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Healthians to offer health check-up services. This collaboration aims to enhance access to premium healthcare services for their customers across India.

The company reported, through this partnership, DreamFolks will provide customers with access to annual health check-ups integrated into the value proposition of client cards and DreamFolks membership cards. The annual health check-up package includes 64 parameters such as HbA1C, thyroid profile, vitamin/protein profile, iron studies, and more, facilitated through Healthians’ network of diagnostic lab partners.

In addition to individual customers, DreamFolks aims to extend this service to corporate clients. Customers will get free sample pickups directly from their doorstep, by raising a request through DreamFolks’ provided channels.

Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, DreamFolks said, “This partnership signifies DreamFolks’ strategic expansion beyond conventional travel and lifestyle services. We recognize that holistic wellbeing encompasses not only leisure and travel but also health and wellness. By partnering with Healthians, we are not just broadening our array of lifestyle offerings but also venturing into healthcare, aligning perfectly with our commitment to provide comprehensive solutions for our clients’ customers.”

The shares were up by 0.45 per cent to ₹491.15 at 11 am on the BSE.