Max India Ltd, on Wednesday, reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, Antara Assisted Care Services Limited, an integrated service provider for senior care needs, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi). This partnership aims to develop offerings tailored specifically for the senior demographic.

The company reported, in response to India’s growing elderly population and the accompanying challenges of mobility-related disabilities, the company with IIT Delhi will conduct research and design solutions aimed at enhancing the quality of life for seniors. The collaboration will span various projects, including the development of mobility-assisting products and cognitive enhancement games to combat age-related issues like Dementia.

The collaboration entails knowledge exchange, research consultancy, Entrepreneurial Development Programs (EDPs), and the sharing of laboratory resources. It focuses on inclusive design solutions that promote safety, independence, cognition, and communication for the elderly population. One of the projects under this collaboration also involves designing a walking aid tailored to the specific needs and preferences of seniors.

Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to create innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for our senior citizens. Mobility aid products play a crucial role in promoting independence and confidence, enabling the elderly to maintain an active and fulfilling lifestyle.”

The shares were down by 5 per cent to ₹204.35 at 12.22 pm on the BSE.