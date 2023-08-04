Axis Mutual Fund has appointed Shreyas Devalkar as the new Head of Equities, effective Friday. He will succeed Jinesh Gopani, who after 14 years with the fund house, has decided to move on.

Axis Mutual Fund has also roped in Shatadru Chakraborty, a Citibank veteran, as the Chief Risk Officer.

Shreyas, having been an integral part of Axis Mutual Fund for seven years, has consistently demonstrated astute investment acumen and a deep understanding of the Indian equity market. “He has been managing some of Axis Mutual Fund’s largest funds such as Axis Bluechip Fund, Axis Midcap Fund, Axis Small Cap Fund and Axis Flexi Cap Fund,” a statement from the fund house said.

Commenting on the twin appointments, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Mutual Fund, said, “Having spent a long time with Axis MF, he understands the DNA of the organisation and is well-positioned to navigate market dynamics and deliver exceptional results for our investors.”

Shatadru Chakraborty’s expertise will further fortify MF’s risk management framework in times when market uncertainties and volatilities seem to be ‘par for the course, he added.

