SoftTech Engineers Limited, India (SoftTech), shares went up by 1 per cent after the company reported signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CDC International Sdn Bhd (CDCi) at their Malaysia headquarters. The agreement aims to extend SoftTech’s comprehensive suite of software product platforms, CIVIT, for the digitalisation of the Government and Corporate construction and Infrastructure industries in Malaysia.

The collaboration is expected to empower Malaysian AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) clients to optimise efficiency, boost profitability, and make well-informed decisions that drive sustainable growth.

Vijay Gupta, CEO and Founder, SoftTech, said, “This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the construction industry’s efficiency and effectiveness, streamlining processes and delivering exceptional results. We look forward to making a significant impact and fostering growth in the region with our advanced technology expertise and experience”.

The company’s shares went up by 1 per cent to ₹148.50 at 11:07 a.m. on BSE.

