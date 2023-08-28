Sprayking has unveiled five new products, including the rectangle profile, section rod, electrical section rod, and an agricultural gun parts assembly, comprising 15 individual components. These offerings target the manufacturing, agricultural, and electrical sectors.

The company is also in talks with Lixil Group - South Africa for future business opportunities. The group has requested product samples for evaluation, indicating the possibility of a forthcoming commercial partnership.

It has also acquired a new 3,000 sq m manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The shares were up 4.95 per cent at Rs 200.85 at 09.23 am on the BSE.