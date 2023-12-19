Star Paper Mills Ltd has informed the exchanges of a fire in one of its stockyards at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on December 18.

The company disclosed in its regulatory filing that wood stacked in the mill was destroyed in the fire. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The accident has been reported to the insurance company and the extent of damage is being ascertained. However, the plant operations are unaffected.

The company’s stock declined by 1.24 per cent on the NSE at 12:07 pm, trading at ₹231.55.

