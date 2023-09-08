Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) shares were up by 2.02 per cent after the company announced its partnership with TruVista, a broadband service provider, to bolster South Carolina’s rural connectivity infrastructure. Headquartered in South Carolina, TruVista is investing in fiber network development within the state. It is dedicating over $12 million to expand this service.

The collaboration between STL and TruVista has deepened since 2021, when STL began supplying specialised optical fibre cables, including high-fibre count and innovative cable types such as the Nova A1. TruVista has also adopted STL’s Optical Connectivity products such as the MST Optoblaze in diverse terrains.

STL will to continue advancing rural FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) deployment, not only in South Carolina, but also beyond.

The shares were up by 2.02 per cent at Rs 171.70 at 10.16 am on the BSE.