Stock markets start FY23 on muted note

In the opening session, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.11 per cent at 17,484.45 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08 per cent to 58,617.98
Key stock market indices kicked off the new financial year on a quiet note on Friday, with gains in power company stocks helping marginally offset a sharp fall in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.
In the opening session, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.11 per cent at 17,484.45 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08 per cent to 58,617.98. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2 per cent each.
Asian peers were trading lower on Thursday with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession.
Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty with a 5 per cent jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.6 per cent. Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3 per cent.
Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.