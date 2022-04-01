hamburger

Stock markets start FY23 on muted note

Reuters | Bengaluru, April 1 | Updated on: Apr 01, 2022

In the opening session, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.11 per cent at 17,484.45 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08 per cent to 58,617.98

Key stock market indices kicked off the new financial year on a quiet note on Friday, with gains in power company stocks helping marginally offset a sharp fall in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.

In the opening session, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.11 per cent at 17,484.45 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08 per cent to 58,617.98. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2 per cent each.

Asian peers were trading lower on Thursday with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession.

Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty with a 5 per cent jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.6 per cent. Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3 per cent.

Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.

