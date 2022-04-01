Day Trading Guide for April 1, 2022

₹1470 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1440
1485
|
1510
Upmove is losing steam. Go short now and on a rise at 1480. Stop-loss can be placed at 1495
₹1907 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1895
1870
1920
|
1950
Hovers around a key resistance. Go long with a stop-loss at 1905 only if the stock breaks above 1920
₹251 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
249
245
252
|
254
Looks vulnerable for a correction. Go short on a break below 249. Keep the stop-loss at 251.
₹164 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
161
158
165
|
168
Stuck in a narrow range. Initiate fresh shorts only on a break below 161. Keep the stop-loss at 163
₹2634 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2610
2585
2660
|
2685
Can see a corrective fall. Inititate fresh shorts now and at 2645. Stop-loss can be kept at 2670
₹493 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
492
487
496
|
499
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 492. Keep the stop-loss at 495
₹3739 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3700
3670
3755
|
3775
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3755. Stop-loss can be kept at 3740
17546 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17480
17400
17600
|
17750
Stuck in a narrow range. Go long with a stop-loss at 17540 only if the contract breaks above 17600
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.