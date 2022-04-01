hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 1, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 31, 2022

₹1470 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1440

1485

1510

Upmove is losing steam. Go short now and on a rise at 1480. Stop-loss can be placed at 1495

₹1907 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1895

1870

1920

1950

Hovers around a key resistance. Go long with a stop-loss at 1905 only if the stock breaks above 1920

₹251 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

249

245

252

254

Looks vulnerable for a correction. Go short on a break below 249. Keep the stop-loss at 251.

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

161

158

165

168

Stuck in a narrow range. Initiate fresh shorts only on a break below 161. Keep the stop-loss at 163

₹2634 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2610

2585

2660

2685

Can see a corrective fall. Inititate fresh shorts now and at 2645. Stop-loss can be kept at 2670

₹493 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

492

487

496

499

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 492. Keep the stop-loss at 495

₹3739 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3700

3670

3755

3775

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3755. Stop-loss can be kept at 3740

17546 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17480

17400

17600

17750

Stuck in a narrow range. Go long with a stop-loss at 17540 only if the contract breaks above 17600

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 01, 2022
