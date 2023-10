Ten initial public offerings of main board companies that opened for subscription on or after September 1 listed within three working days from issue closure (T+3 day) on the BSE. Out of these 10 companies, 3 companies listed on T+2 working days. Some of these companies include JSW Infrastructure, Samhi Hotels and RR Kabel. The T+3 timeline is voluntary for issues opening on and after September 1 and mandatory for issues on and after December 1.

