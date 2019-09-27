Stocks

What to watch

Adani Enterprises' airport foray in focus

| Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

 

Adani Enterprises has incorporated Adani Ahmedabad International Airport and Adani Jaipur International Airport on Thursday with an authorised share capital of ₹1 lakh each. The new companies will carry out operations and maintenance related activities of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and Jaipur International Airport, respectively. Adani Enterprises had received a letter of award from the Airports Authority of India in July for Ahmedabad airport.

