Adani Enterprises' airport foray in focus

Adani Enterprises has incorporated Adani Ahmedabad International Airport and Adani Jaipur International Airport on Thursday with an authorised share capital of ₹1 lakh each. The new companies will carry out operations and maintenance related activities of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and Jaipur International Airport, respectively. Adani Enterprises had received a letter of award from the Airports Authority of India in July for Ahmedabad airport.