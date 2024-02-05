Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured a contract from Emaar India Ltd, amounting to ₹394.36 crore. The company’s stock jumped 6.73 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹923.55 as of 11:39 am on Monday.

The stock had hit a 52-week high at ₹933.40.

As per the stock exchange filing, Ahluwalia Contracts (India)‘s contract with Emaar India pertains to the construction of residential towers and clubhouse works for PH-I & II (T1, T2, T3, T4, NTA, Club & EWS) at Urban Oasis, Sector-62, Gurgaon, Haryana. The contract is to be executed in 30 months.

In addition, the company’s board will meet on February 13, 2024, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended December 2023.