Stocks

Company news: Alkem Laboratories

| Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Alkem Laboratories has entered into an agreement with AbbVie Inc, US, for acquisition of certain assets related to API Dronabinol for $10 million, plus working capital, on closing of the deal. The assets include domain names and trademarks related to Marinol, a new drug application registration with the USFDA for Marinol, logos, patents, designs, know how, technical and manufacturing instructions, inventory, and manufacturing equipment, among others. The company will own the NDA and associated assets and will use these to commercially exploit both branded and generic sales in the US. Shares of Alkem Laboratoriess jumped 1.21 per cent at ₹2013.55 on the BSE

Published on January 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wall St edges higher; S&P closes decade with nearly 190 per cent gain