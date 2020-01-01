Company news: Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories has entered into an agreement with AbbVie Inc, US, for acquisition of certain assets related to API Dronabinol for $10 million, plus working capital, on closing of the deal. The assets include domain names and trademarks related to Marinol, a new drug application registration with the USFDA for Marinol, logos, patents, designs, know how, technical and manufacturing instructions, inventory, and manufacturing equipment, among others. The company will own the NDA and associated assets and will use these to commercially exploit both branded and generic sales in the US. Shares of Alkem Laboratoriess jumped 1.21 per cent at ₹2013.55 on the BSE