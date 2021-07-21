Allcargo Logistics announces initial plan to delist shares

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The promoter and promoter group of Allcargo Logistics Ltd has announced an initial plan to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders and voluntarily delist from the stock exchanges by making a delisting offer under the delisting regulations of the stock market regulator SEBI.
The floor price determined in accordance with the delisting regulations will be informed in due course, the company said in a public announcement on Wednesday.
Shashi Kiran Shetty holds 15,25,19,341 equity shares, aggregating to 62.08 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, and Talentos Entertainment Private Limited and Avashya Holdings Private Limited do not hold any shares. The aggregate shareholding of the promoter group (including the acquirers) is 17,20,22,209 equity shares, aggregating to 70.01 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.
Allcargo said that the delisting would enhance the company’s operational, financial and strategic flexibility, including but not limited to corporate restructurings, acquisitions, exploring new financing structures, including financial support from the members of the promoter group.
The company’s long-term business plan involves expanding operations into new geographies and new business activities, which may have different risk profiles and longer gestation periods compared to the company’s current risk profile.
The proposed delisting will align the group's capital and operational structures, streamline the process of servicing the group's financing obligations and significantly improve a range of important credit metrics. As a result, the transaction is expected to support an accelerated debt reduction program in the medium term and, in turn, help the group's highly attractive longer-term growth pipeline.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...