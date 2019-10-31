Stocks

Allied Digital Services gets nod to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland

| Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

The board of Allied Digital Services on Thursday approved a proposal to set up a wholly-owned overseas subsidiary company in the Republic of Ireland.

The subsidiary will focus on activities in the field of information technology infrastructure managed services. The company, however, did not give further financial details of the venture such as investments and the equity structure. The stock closed 0.66 per cent higher at ₹13.69 on the BSE.

Allied Digital Services Ltd
