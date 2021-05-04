AMFI enables online registration for distributors

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has revived a completely paperless online registration process through its website for obtaining fresh AMFI Registration Number and Employee Unique Identification Number for Mutual Fund distributors and their employees, using one-time PIN based Aadhaar authentication.

The move comes when various State governments have imposed lock-downs in the wake of resurgence of the Covid pandemic. The online registration facility was withdrawn pursuant to the Supreme Court order in September 2018 on usage of Aadhaar. With UIDAI now allowing Aadhaar-based authentication service, AMFI has been able to revive the online ARN and EUIN registration.