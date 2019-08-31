Stocks

What to watch

Another weak month of automobile sales?

| Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 31, 2019

 

The next few days will see a host of automobile firms declaring monthly sales figures for August. Market participants expect very poor sales figures, as many automobile majors have announced temporary shutdowns. However, a good monsoon in wide swathes of the country and measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week to boost the economy, may have triggered some buyer interest. Marketmen will closely analyse the sales numbers.

Published on August 31, 2019
automobiles (industry)
