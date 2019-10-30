Stocks

APL Apollo Tubes appoints Anubhav Gupta as Chief Strategy Officer

| Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

APL Apollo Tubes on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anubhav Gupta as Chief Strategy Officer, a newly created position. Gupta will focus on strengthening the company's strategic capabilities, while also identifying and evaluating innovative opportunities for APL Apollo in the longer run, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Gupta will also be advising on corporate development, communications and marketing of the APL Apollo Brand within the domestic and global markets. Prior to his appointment, Gupta served as Head of mid-cap research at the leading investment advisory firm - Emkay Global. Shares of APL Apollo jumped 4.5 per cent at ₹1.479.25 on the BSE.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
