Around 1.35 lakh small investors enter Happiest Minds in June quarter

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
At a time when professional investors like foreign portfolio investors, mutual funds, and HNIs are reducing their stake, for retail investors, Happiest Minds Technologies seems to be a happy hunting ground.
Even as the stock has been climbing sky-high, almost 1.35 lakh new individual investors have entered the stock during the quarter ended June 2021. Their holding has increased from 16.96 per cent to 23.02 per cent during quarter.
The stock from ₹540.10 on March 31, closed at ₹1,004.10 on June 30, which was an all-time high at that time. However, since June, the stock further climbed to reach a feverish high of ₹1,580.80 on July 19 on the BSE and currently ruling at ₹1,491.55.
Since retail shareholders are heterogeneous, it is very difficult to ascertain whether the same people are holding the shares or fresh ones have entered.
"As the stock climbed further 50 per cent since June end, it will be interesting to see whether June-September quarter shareholding patten, whether they booked profits or still holding," a Chennai-based market veteran, said.
According to him, the pedigree of promoter and relatively strong financial performance have been key attractions for Happiest Minds. investors give premium to promoter Ashok Soota, who co-founded Mindtree, which is now acquired by L&T.
During the quarter, mutual funds reduced their stake from 6.57 per cent to 3.26 per cent. Schemes such as L&T Emerging Business Fund, Sundaram Small Cap Fund and SBI Magnum Midcap fund have their completed exited from the scheme or reduced significantly lower much below one per cent.
Similarly, Goldman Sachs, under FPI category, cut the stake in Happiest Minds. It was holding 1.03 per cent at the end of March 2021. Government of Singapore reduced its holding to 1.88 per cent (2.57 per cent). Overall, FPIs holding got reduced from 7.07 per cent to 6.23 per cent.
Even, Nuggehalli Krishnamacharya Sriranganarayanan, who has been holding 3.88 per cent stake since listing, name has not appeared in the latest shareholding pattern, singalling either he might have quit completely or holding much below one per cent.
For the quarter ended March 2021, Happiest Minds posted a profit of Rs 36.92 crore on revenues of Rs 208.26 crore. For FY21, it had posted a PAT of ₹161.93 crore and revenues of Rs 760.96 crore.
Global brokerage firm Nomura, in fact, downgraded the stock to Reduce from Buy on May 14.
"We lift revenues by 4-5 per cent following the strong beat in 4Q and raise EBIT margins by 10-40bp for FY22/23F. However, our EPS is up only 1-2 per cent due to lower yield assumptions. We now value Happiest Minds on a higher multiple of 40x (vs 32x) on 1-yr fwd EPS to arrive at our TP of ₹6 30 (vs ₹480 earlier)."
The company came out with a ₹702-crore IPO in September 2020 at an issue price of ₹166. The IPO was subscribed by 151 times. Those who are holding since IPO, the return would have been almost 10 times.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
David J Linden investigates what makes us human and what makes us distinctly, immutably ourselves
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...