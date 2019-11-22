Stocks

Company news: ARSS Infrastructure

| Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

ARSS Infrastructure on Friday said that it has received a work order of ₹45.80 crore for construction of portal frame bridge and road of Sonepur in Subarnapur, Odisha. Shares of ARSS Infrastructure closed 4.83 per cent lower at ₹22.65 on the BSE.

