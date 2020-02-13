Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lower bidder for highway project in Karnataka

Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has emerged as the lower bidder for a highway project worth ₹1,035.5 crore in Karnataka. The project, which entails four-laning of a section of NH-206 in Karnataka, would be on hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. “The company emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on February 13,” Ashoka Buildcon said in a notice to the bourses. The company’s stock closed 2.83 per cent lower at ₹103, on the BSE.