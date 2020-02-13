Stocks

Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lower bidder for highway project in Karnataka

| Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has emerged as the lower bidder for a highway project worth ₹1,035.5 crore in Karnataka. The project, which entails four-laning of a section of NH-206 in Karnataka, would be on hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. “The company emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on February 13,” Ashoka Buildcon said in a notice to the bourses. The company’s stock closed 2.83 per cent lower at ₹103, on the BSE.

Published on February 13, 2020
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Yes Bank shares jump over 6% on fund raising buzz