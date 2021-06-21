Asia shares drop as Fed shift reverberates; Treasury yields slide

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Asian stocks dropped on Monday as investors mulled the implications of a surprise hawkish shiftlast week by the US Federal Reserve, while the Treasury yield curve flattened further with 30-year yields dropping below 2 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei led declines with a 3.3 per cent drop and dipped below 28,000 for the first time in a month, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 per cent in early trading.
Chinese blue chips opened 0.4 per cent lower, and Australia's benchmark slid 1.8 per cent.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell to the lowest since early March at 1.4110 per cent, while those on 30-year bonds slid as low as 1.9990 per cent for the first time in more than four months.
The yield curve - measured by the spread between two- and 30-year yields - was the flattest since early February.
The US dollar hovered near the 10-week high touched on Friday versus major peers, following its biggest weekly advance in more than a year.
"The story of last week was arguably the one-way move in the USD, which morphed into a clear de-grossing through equity markets, with the 'value' parts of the market really getting clobbered," Chris Weston, the head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a foreign exchange broker based in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.
"It feels that the pain trade is for further strength in the USD, higher real rates, and a flatter Treasury curve, with the market continuing to see the reflation trades unwound."
Shares of banks, energy firms and other companies that tend to be sensitive to the economy’s fluctuations have fallen sharply following the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, when the central bank caught investors off guard by anticipating two quarter-percentage-point rate increases in 2023 amid a recent surge in inflation.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard further fuelled the sell-off on Friday by saying the shift toward faster policy tightening was a "natural" response to economic growth and particularly inflation moving quicker than expected as thecountry reopens from the coronavirus pandemic.
Several Fed officials have speaking duties this week,including Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress on Tuesday.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell another 0.2 per cent on Monday, extending its retreat from a record intraday high reached Tuesday.
US stock futures pointed to further selling when Wall Street reopens, easing 0.2 per cent after Friday's 1.3 per cent slide in the S&P 500.
In commodities, gold rebounded 0.6 per cent to $1,773.12 an ounce on Monday, looking to snap a six-day losing streak, but still remained near the lowest since early May, pressured by a stronger dollar.
Crude oil rose for a second day, with the initial move triggered by OPEC sources saying the producer group expected limited US oil output growth this year despite rising prices.
Brent crude futures rose 46 cents to $73.97 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 55 cents to $72.19 a barrel.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...