Asian stocks mixed on thin volume; treasuries steady

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday amid low volumes as investors looked to earnings and clues from policy makers for the next catalyst. Treasuries steadied.

Japanese shares dipped as traders returned from a holiday, while indexes of Hong Kong and Australian equities were flat and South Korea edged up. Chinese shares fell on volumes that were about 50 per cent below their recent average. The S&P 500 Index earlier ended flat at a record high with Citigroup Inc., the first giant U.S. bank to report results, little changed. Oil fell below $60 a barrel.

U.S. retail sales will provide the next data point for detail on the health of the economy, one day after Chinese data showed signs that a stabilization is emerging following the weakest pace of growth since quarterly data began in 1992. Earnings season ramps up with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. results on Tuesday and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled to speak this week.

We are concerned about complacency as investors seem to believe the Fed will save the day, the U.S.-China trade dispute will be resolved relatively soon and massive China stimulus will boost global growth, said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist and senior portfolio manager at Nuveen Asset Management. We think this combination is a tall order. As a result, market risks lean more to the downside.

In trade news, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer may travel to Beijing for trade negotiations if talks by phone this week are productive.

Here are some key events coming up: JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs and Taiwan Semiconductor are among companies due to report results this week. U.S. June retail sales, due Tuesday, are expected to rise from the prior month. Monetary policy decisions are due in Indonesia, South Korea and South Africa on Thursday. These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed at 11:05 a.m. in Hong Kong. The underlying gauge rose less than 0.1 per cent to 3,014.30 Monday. Japan’s Topix index slid 0.6 per cent. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.1 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 per cent.

Currencies: The yen dipped 0.1 per cent to 108.01 per dollar. The offshore yuan held at 6.8740 per dollar. The euro bought $1.1259, little changed.

Bonds: The yield on 10-year treasuries remained at 2.09 per cent. Australia’s 10-year yield dropped five basis points to 1.40 per cent.

Commodities: West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $59.63 a barrel. Gold slid 0.1% to $1,413.19 an ounce.