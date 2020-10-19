Asian stocks open higher on stimulus talks

Asian stocks rose with U.S. futures Monday amid optimism about some progress on stimulus talks in Washington. Treasuries retreated.

S&P 500 Index futures gained after the gauge closed higher for a third week on Friday. Stocks climbed across Asia with those in Japan and Hong Kong outperforming. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for more progress with the White House after lengthy discussions at the weekend with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The dollar dipped and Treasury yields ticked higher. The pound strengthened after a report officials were prepared to water down controversial Brexit legislation in a move that could revive failing talks with the European Union.

Elsewhere, oil fluctuated ahead of an OPEC + meeting. The New Zealand dollar rose after Jacinda Ardern’s emphatic election victory. The yuan pared gains after Chinese GDP data missed expectations, though the move was muted as retail sales and industrial production beat.

While Pelosi said a pre-election deal remains possible, her team sent conflicting signals after setting a 48-hour deadline for progress on Saturday night. President Donald Trump renewed his offer to go beyond the dollar amounts now on the table.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke at length Saturday night about efforts to finalise a stimulus package to help the U.S. weather the affects of the coronavirus, especially as signs emerge of rising economic strain for millions of Americans and an acceleration in coronavirus infections.

It seems that the market is optimistic that indeed stimulus will follow whether that is tax cuts under a Trump presidency or spending under a Biden presidency, Ben Emons, Medley Global Advisors managing director, said on Bloomberg TV.

The U.S. had a fifth consecutive day of infections over 50,000. In Europe, Italy’s cases swelled to a daily record as the government prepares new containment measures.

Here are some key events this week:

Brexit trade talks are likely to continue at least into next week if the U.K. and EU fail to reach an agreement.

Australia central bank minutes are out Tuesday.

The final presidential debate before the U.S. election, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, will be live from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks: S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 11:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed Friday. Topix index rose 1.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.9%. Hang Seng Index gained 1.3%. Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.8%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%.

Currencies: The yen traded flat at 105.40 per dollar. The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.6925 per dollar. The euro was little changed at $1.1714. The British pound was at $1.2933, up 0.1%. The kiwi gained 0.3% to 66.22 U.S. cents. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

Bonds: The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced more than one basis point to 0.76%. Australias 10-year bond yield gained more than two basis points to 0.75%.

Commodities: West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.3% to $40.76 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,901.79 an ounce.