Balaji Amines may gain on arm’s strength

Balaji Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of Balaji Amines, has completed REACH Registration process for ethylenediamine.

The registration would allow the company to supply ethylenediamine to a large number of customers in the European region. REACH governs the registration, evaluation, authorisation and restriction of chemicals.

Besides, it also means that the company is not using any SVHC (substances of very high concern) in their products.