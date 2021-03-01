Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened Monday's session on a firm note. The Sensex gained 618 points or 1.26 per cent to trade at 49,718, while the Nifty rose 183 points or 1.26 points to 14,712.

