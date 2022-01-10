Bond yields soar to 2-year high

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
India’s benchmark yield jumped to the highest in two years on Monday in the backdrop of rising US Treasury yields, continuous supply of State Development Loans and Government Securities (G-Secs), and the inflationary impact of rising crude oil prices.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark G-Sec/GS (coupon rate: 6.10 per cent) surged about 5 basis points on Monday to close at 6.59 per cent (previous close: 6.54 per cent) and its price declined about 32 paise to close at ₹ 96.58 (₹96.90). Bond yield and price are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions.
The yield of the 10-year benchmark paper soared about 14 basis points and its price dropped about 93 paise vis-a-vis December-end closing level.
Rising yields in the secondary market has implications for borrowings by the Centre and States as fresh borrowings will come at a higher cost.
Referring to the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement that the government will borrow ₹13,000 crore via a new 10-year (New GS 2032) paper on January 14, Lakshmi Iyer, CIO-Debt & Head-Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said: “So, tomorrow, I think, some short-covering will be there. The market will rebound a little bit. But, otherwise, the market is worried about supply. There is continuous supply of State loans and G-Secs. There is no demand. US 10-year has gone past 1.80 per cent. This is proving to be a dampener.”
Lakshmi Iyer observed that though the new 10-year has been announced, that is a small respite. “We do also have a State loan auction tomorrow, which is another negative. Plus, the RBI has been doing OMO (open market operation) sales. So, all these are negative factors right now… the sentiment is not very positive for bond yields,” she said.
Lakshmi Iyer estimated that the cut-off yield of the new GS 2032 at the Friday weekly auction could be 5-7 basis points lower than the prevailing secondary market yield of the extant 10-year benchmark G-Sec. Yield of another widely traded paper — 6.67 per cent GS 2035 — has risen about 16 basis points, with its price dropping ₹1.40 since December-end.
The latest Financial Stability Report of the RBI underscored that the quarterly weighted average cost of incremental government borrowing has inched up, in line with market benchmark yield movements. The report cautioned that the Centre’s repayment obligations (difference between gross and net borrowings) indicate a significant uptrend going forward, implying that gross borrowings are likely to remain elevated notwithstanding fiscal consolidation.
Radhika Rao, Senior Economist, DBS, in a recent report, observed that an unfavourable global environment coupled with caution over a heavy fiscal borrowing pipeline, liquidity withdrawal, rise in oil prices, and lack of direct support from the central bank have driven 10-year G-Sec yields to near 20-month highs, past 6.5 per cent.
“Apart from the Centre’s borrowings, States are also set to borrow a high ₹3.24-lakh crore in 4QFY22 (1Q22). “While we foresee limited room on the downside, some form of support via secondary market bond purchases might be forthcoming given the sharp one-sided rally in yields, which will help cap a further near-term increase,” she said.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...