Broker's call: Cera Sanitaryware (Buy)

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Centrum Broking
Cera Sanitaryware (Buy)
Target: ₹2,892
CMP: ₹2,506.75
Cera Sanitaryware (CRS) performance was impacted in Q1-FY21 as revenues fell by 46 per cent to ₹146 crore (ahead of our estimates of ₹81.40 crore) by pandemic/countrywide lockdown. The gross margin fell to approximately 48 per cent (higher entry level product sales) from 57 per cent in Q1-FY20. However we expect the trend is likely to reverse.
EBITDA margin were hit due to the limited production that distorted the cost structure (20 per cent fixed cost). Variable cost was well controlled as advertising/promotional expenses were curtailed sharply.
CRS will continue its conservative guard in the current challenging business environment to focus on improving balance sheet over sales aggression. CRS continues its focus on gaining structural strength (cash ₹260 crore, capex ₹21 crore and receivable down to 51 days vs 56 days). We expect variable cost savings/relative soft raw material prices/balance sheet focus will help CRS in the medium term.
Focus on automation, in-house manufacturing and introduction of higher number of SKUs will help boost earnings post the current slowdown.
We will closely monitor the business conditions, cost levers and working capital stress.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...