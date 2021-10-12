Broker's call: Chemplast Sanmar (Buy)

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
ICICI Securities
Chemplast Sanmar (Buy)
Target: ₹910
CMP: ₹772.30
Incorporated in 1962, Chemplast Sanmar (CSL) is a leading manufacturer of PVC resin in India. It plans to accelerate its custom manufacturing business. It is backward-integrated for paste PVC, which gives the company exposure to caustic soda, chloromethane and hydrogen peroxide markets. PVC market is undergoing structural changes with tightening supplies, which favours PVC manufacturers.
CSL is also focused on increasing revenues from custom manufacturing with a planned capex of ₹340 crore over the next 3-4 years. EBITDA is likely jump to ₹1,140 crore in FY23 from ₹960 crore in FY21 and ₹400 crore in FY20; net profit is estimated to surge to ₹720 crore in FY23 from ₹280 crore in FY21.
Post-tax RoCE are likely to be healthy at 31 per cent and 27 per cent respectively in FY23 and FY24, while we see FCF generation of ₹550 crore from FY23 onwards. We agree CSL has a tough history and its venture into Egypt caused huge distress on the company and the group, which had likely limited its ability to invest in the profitable India business. We see the situation has significantly improved with the IPO fund raise helping the company and the group to deleverage. We initiate coverage on CSL with a Buy rating and target price of ₹910, valuing the stock at 20x FY23 P/E.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...