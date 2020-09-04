Broker's call: Indian Bank (OP)

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Chola Securities
Indian Bank (OP)
Target: ₹69
CMP:₹63.45
In the first quarterly earnings post-merger with Allahabad bank, Indian bank’s total advances increased by 5.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹3.3 lakh crore. The domestic loan book increased by 5.7 per cent y-o-y, buoyed by growth in retail segment, up by 10.9 per cent y-o-y while corporate segment advances increased by 6 per cent
The Overall deposits increased by eight per cent and stood at ₹4.8 lakh crore, led by growth in savings and time deposits . Indian Bank traditionally enjoyed a higher CASA ratio than peers. Post amalgamation with Allahabad Bank the CASA ratio further improved to 42.2 per cent in Q1-FY21. For the combined entity this quarter CASA registered an increase of 11 per cent to ₹2 lakh crore.
Asset quality improved despite a challenging macro environment on account of standstill asset classification due to moratorium period. Therefore resulting in moderate slippage of 0.64 per cent (annualised) vs 2.47 per cent in Q1-FY20. \
Despite the uncertainties surrounding credit costs and a weak credit off take, the Bank with its strong capital base remains well placed to benefit from anticipated economic revival. Assigning a P/ABV of 0.43x FY22E, we arrive at a target price of ₹69, thereby downgrading our rating to Ourperformer (earlier: Buy).
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...