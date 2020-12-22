Broker's call: KNR Constructions (Accumulate)

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
IDBI Capital
KNR Constructions (Accumulate)
Target: ₹344
CMP: ₹316.40
The board of KNR Construction Ltd has recommended one bonus share for every one equity share. Bonus share will be issued by way of capitalisation of securities premium reserve. We see bonus issuance as a neutral for the company business and net asset, but will aid in increasing the stock liquidity in exchanges.
As on H1-FY21, company order book stands at ₹8,600 crore (equals to 4x TTM revenue). KNR Constructions labour availability has reached over 80 per cent and it has guided FY21 turnover to increase by 5-7 per cent y-o-y and EBITDA margin at 17-18 per cent.
KNR Constructions has invested ₹250 crore in HAM projects and plans to invest ₹410 crore until FY23. This will be funded from internal accruals.
The company's balance sheet continues to remain lean with H1FY21 standalone debt at ₹64 crore and debt-to-equity at 0.01x and consolidate debt is at ₹800 crore and Net DER is at 0.42x.
Due to spurt in stock price, our stock rating is revised to ‘Accumulate’ with an unchanged target price (TP) of ₹344. Our TP implied valuation is 17x FY23E EPS. Our SOTP based TP assigns 15x PER to construction business and 1x book value to equity investment in road assets.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...