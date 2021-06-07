BSE records milestone of over 7 crore registered users

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
he Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today crossed a milestone of seven crore registered users based on Unique Client Code (UCC) .
BSE went from six crore to seven crore users in 139 days, as compared to 241, 652 and 939 days needed for the previous milestones of 6 crore, 5 crore and 4 crore, respectively, it said.
Of the seven crore users, 38 per cent fall in the 30-40 age bracket, followed by 24 per cent in 20-30 and 13 per cent in the 40-50 age bracket.
The growth has been led by tech savvy young users, with an age profile of 20-40, who contributed 82 lakh of the one crore user additions from six crore to seven crore.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE said: "This milestone is a testament to BSE efforts to bring more investors especially from the retail side on the exchange platform. BSE remains confident that to leverage its increasing reach and capacity for delivery of a wider range of financial products including mutual funds, insurance and so on."
Among the States, Maharashtra and Gujarat led in terms of investors share with a 21.5 per cent share and 12.3 per cent of the total seven crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 7.5 per cent and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 6.1 per cent each. Maharashtra added 19.44 lakh registered investors with a growth of 15 per cent and Gujarat 7.35 lakh investors with a growth of 9 per cent.
The fastest growth rate of registered investor accounts was recorded by Assam (82 per cent), Seven Sister states (30 per cent) and Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (24 per cent). Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh saw the fastest growth by onboarding 9.57 lakh investors with a growth rate of 22 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (6.64 lakh investors/growth of 24 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (5.84 lakh investors / growth of 29 per cent).
BSE has been working with members for e-enabling customers with a less-paper ecosystem and on-boarding through digital process over the past few years. To take advantage of the covid induced stock market crash in March 2020, followed by a gradual recovery later on, thousands of retail investors have embraced equities for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic in India, as seen from the rapid growth of registered investors since April 2020.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...