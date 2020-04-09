Cadila Healthcare shares climb 2% on USFDA nod for new drug

Cadila Healthcare said on Thursday that Zydus had received the final approval from the US FDA to market Imatinib Mesylate tablets, a drug used in the treatment of leukaemia, bone marrow disorders, skin cancers and tumours of the stomach.

The company informed that the drug would be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The shares rose as much as 7 per cent to Rs 374 in early trade. It is currently trading 2.17 per cent higher at Rs 357.45.