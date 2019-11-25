Stocks

CEO’s comment on order win to boost JMC

JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, in a filing to the exchanges on Monday said it has secured new orders worth ₹615 crore. Though the stock has not reacted to the news positively, CEO & Dy MD SK Tripathi’s comment that “these orders along with the orders announced earlier, helps us to further strengthen our order book and widen our client base in the B&F business. We remain confident to deliver on our growth targets going forward,” could boost the stock.

