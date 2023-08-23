As the countdown to Chandrayaan-3’s anticipated soft landing on the Moon at 6:04 pm continues, savvy investors are turning their attention to the market implications of this historic event. Market experts are closely observing key players that contribute to this mission, which underscores India’s technological prowess and achievements in the space sector.

▪️𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐄𝐥𝐱𝐬𝐢 𝐋𝐭𝐝: Development Of Spacecraft, Avionics And Software.

▪️𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦: Manufacturing Of Chandrayan 3’s Lander.

▪️𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧 & 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐨 𝐋𝐭𝐝 Launch Pad And Another Infra For ISRO.

▪️𝐌𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝: Manufacturing Rocket Engines And Core Pumps for ISRO since a long.

▪️𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝: Manufacturing chandryan3’s Payloads.

▪️𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝: Development Of Lander Along with Mechanical Support Equipment.

▪️𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝: Design Development And Manufacturing of Electronics System For Space Applications.