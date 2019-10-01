Cut in natural gas price perk up shares of fertiliser companies

Helping deeptech ventures to blossom
Arali Ventures invests at seed stage in start-ups
Select fertiliser shares gained smartly on Tuesday in early deal after the government on Monday cut domestic natural gas prices for the first time in two-and-a-half years.
However, some of the stocks which opened on a positive note and gained further, could not hold on to the gains. Shares of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, which touched a high of ₹162.9 in early trade, closed 0.39 per cent higher at ₹154.45 on the BSE. Other gainers include Deepak Fertilisers (1.64 per cent), Nagarjuna Fertlizers & Chemicals (3.66 per cent), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (3.14 per cent), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (0.93 per cent) and Madras Fertilizers (0.46 per cent).
Read also: Domestic gas price cut by 12.5 per cent to $3.23 a unit
Some even slid into the negative territory. Among these are Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 1.31 per cent), GSFC (down 1.67 per cent), Coromandel International (down 0.23 per cent) and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (down 0.25 per cent)
The Centre has revised domestic natural gas prices as per the New Domestic Gas Policy 2014. The revised price will remain operational from October 1, 2019 till March 31, 2020, ie, H2-FY20.
The gas price for locally-produced fields has been revised to $3.23/mmBtu from $3.69/mmBtu, resulting in a 12.5 per cent decrease, and the ceiling price for gas to be produced from difficult fields has also fallen to $8.43/mmBtu from $9.32/mmBtu, resulting in a 9.5 per cent decrease.
However, rates for gas produced from difficult fields such as Reliance Industries under-development fields in KG-D6 block will remain at almost the same level.
CARE Research in a report said a 12.5 per cent fall in natural gas prices augurs well for natural gas end-users as it decreases the cost of manufacturing of urea and petrochemicals where natural gas is used as feedstock.
According to analysts, active monsoon across India bodes well for the sector as a whole. According to official estimates, the June-September period this year was the wettest since 1994. With most States receiving excess rainfall (wettest September in more than a century), there is good chance of a bumper Kharif season. Also, because of high soil moisture after the late surge in rainfall, even the Rabi season may start on a good note.
Arali Ventures invests at seed stage in start-ups
A clutch of investors is organising intense sessions bringing together experienced entrepreneurs and industry ...
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...