Datamatics Global Services Ltd’s shares were up by 0.098 per cent after the company was acknowledged as a ‘Major Contender’ in the Everest Group’s Data and Analytics (D&A) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.

Specialising in areas such as Enterprise Data Management, Big Data & Data Lakes, Business Intelligence, Data Visualisation, Advanced Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence, the company reported that it caters to the needs of mid-sized businesses navigating their Data and Analytics (D&A) journey.

Mitul Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Datamatics, said, “Enterprise Data forms the bedrock for any enterprise AI initiatives. We have enabled many global large and mid-sized enterprises to plan and implement enterprise data strategy and become AI-ready.’

The shares were up by 0.098 per cent to ₹717.75 at 2:40 pm on the BSE.