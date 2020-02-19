Stocks

Company news: Dilip Buildcon announces a new project

Updated on February 19, 2020

Dilip Buildcon has announced that the project 'Excavation of Overburden of First Dig (Solid) and re-handling by mechanical means at specified places at Nigahi OCP of Northern Coalfields Limited has been completed. The completion certificate has been issued to DBL-DECO (JV) by the Northern Coalfields Limited. The project cost was ₹1,673.58 crore. Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 0.85 per cent lower at ₹349.45 on the BSE.

