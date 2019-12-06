Compny news: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Stocks

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has launched the Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension used for treatment of chronic iron overload, in the US market. The company has launched its product, a generic version of Novartis Pharma AG’s Exjade tablets for oral suspension, after getting the nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy’s Labs said in a filing to the BSE. According to IQVIA Health data, the Exjade brand had US sales of around $113 million MAT for 12 months to September 2019, it added. Shares of Dr Reddy’s gained 0.76 per cent at ₹2,891.95 on the BSE.

