DRC Systems India Ltd’s shares were up by 2.40 per cent after the company announced its accreditation with the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 certification. According to the company, achieving CMMI Level 3 certification leads to a marked improvement in product quality, brings efficiency in operations. Workflows within the organisation are streamlined, leading to a reduction in errors and an increase in overall productivity.

Hiten Barchha, Managing Director of DRC Systems, said, “Reaching CMMI Level 3 is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and continuous improvement. We have invested considerable time and effort to enhance our software development processes to ensure we deliver the best possible solutions to our clients.”

The shares were up by 2.40 per cent to ₹40.90 at 10.48 am on the BSE.