DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has signed a term sheet to acquire a 76 per cent stake in Aerophile Academy Pvt Ltd, a DGCA-certified drone pilot training center.

This marks DroneAcharya’s foray into South India’s drone pilot training landscape.

According to the stock exchange filing, Aerophile Academy will retain a 24 per cent stake in the partnership. However, the terms of the share purchase agreement will be finalised in due course.

Commenting on the association, Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya, said, “We are focused on becoming India’s leading Drone Pilot Training Organization and believe in symbiotic relations. Our strategy will enable our partners to grow along with us while making an impact in the world today.”

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations stock rose by 2.42 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹182 as of 10.58 am.