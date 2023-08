Dynamic Cables Ltd’s share price surged after the company reported a 58 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹113.84 crore compared to ₹7.17 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up by 14 per cent to ₹181.27 crore compared to ₹157.97 crore last year.

Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 14 per cent compared to ₹9.9830 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares went up 8.55 per cent to ₹526 at 11.00 a.m. on BSE.

